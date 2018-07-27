Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 movie release live updates

This week’s big Bollywood release is Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3. Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, the third installment of the Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster franchise stars Sanjay Dutt, Jimmy Shergill, Mahi Gill, Deepak Tijori, Chitrangada Singh, Soha Ali Khan, Kabir Bedi and Nafisa Ali among others.
Talking to PTI about the film, Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 director Tigmanshu said, “The story has become bigger. The characters of Biwi and Saheb have matured. Even the haveli you saw in previous films has improved. The class has improved.”
In an exclusive interview with The Indian Express, Jimmy Shergill said, "The first SBG was more compact, the story just centred around the three characters; the second was a little bigger — Irrfan (Khan) played the gangster and came with his back story. In the third one, we have gone to another level, the story, of course, picks up from where I am in jail. Time has elapsed, and the biwi (played by Mahie Gill) has become much more powerful. With Sanjay (Dutt) playing the gangster, you don’t get bigger than that."
“I have never played such a character. This is different from the one you saw in Vaastav or Kaante. This gangster is an educated person who lives far away from his family. I am happy that Tigmanshu thought of me for this role,” Sanjay Dutt told PTI.