Follow Us:
Friday, July 27, 2018
A father’s plea: Please help me give my son the future he deserves Sponsored

A father’s plea: Please help me give my son the future he deserves
Live now

Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 movie release live updates

Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 release live updates: Here's what celebrities, critics and fans are saying about Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3, starring Sanjay Dutt, Jimmy Shergill, Mahi Gill, Chitrangada Singh and Soha Ali Khan.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 27, 2018 10:15:36 am
Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 release live updates: Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 stars Sanjay Dutt, Jimmy Shergill, Mahi Gill and Chitrangada Singh among others.

This week’s big Bollywood release is Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3. Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, the third installment of the Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster franchise stars Sanjay Dutt, Jimmy Shergill, Mahi Gill, Deepak Tijori, Chitrangada Singh, Soha Ali Khan, Kabir Bedi and Nafisa Ali among others.

Also Read | Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 box office prediction: Sanjay Dutt film to have an average opening

Talking to PTI about the film, Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 director Tigmanshu said, “The story has become bigger. The characters of Biwi and Saheb have matured. Even the haveli you saw in previous films has improved. The class has improved.”

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Sanjay Dutt, Jimmy Shergill, Mahi Gill, Chitrangada Singh and Soha Ali Khan starrer Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3.

10:14 (IST) 27 Jul 2018
Jimmy Shergill on Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3

In an exclusive interview with The Indian Express, Jimmy Shergill said, "The first SBG was more compact, the story just centred around the three characters; the second was a little bigger — Irrfan (Khan) played the gangster and came with his back story. In the third one, we have gone to another level, the story, of course, picks up from where I am in jail. Time has elapsed, and the biwi (played by Mahie Gill) has become much more powerful. With Sanjay (Dutt) playing the gangster, you don’t get bigger than that."

Also Read | Jimmy Shergill: The line between mainstream and alternate is blurring in Bollywood

10:04 (IST) 27 Jul 2018
Sanjay Dutt on Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3

“I have never played such a character. This is different from the one you saw in Vaastav or Kaante. This gangster is an educated person who lives far away from his family. I am happy that Tigmanshu thought of me for this role,” Sanjay Dutt told PTI.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd