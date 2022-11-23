scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022

Sagarika Ghatge has a beautiful anniversary wish for husband Zaheer Khan: ‘To the best man I know’

Actor Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan got married in 2017 in an intimate ceremony after dating for a few years.

Zaheer KhanActor Sagarika Ghatge and cricketer Zaheer Khan celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary on Wednesday. (Photo: Instagram/sagarikaghatge)

Actor Sagarika Ghatge and cricketer Zaheer Khan are celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary on Wednesday. The couple, who got married in 2017, often post pictures on social media from their travels and special occasion. Keeping up with the ritual, Sagarika uploaded some special pictures from their years together to wish her cricketer husband.

Sagarika and Zaheer dated each other for a long time but kept it low profile. In April 2017, Sagarika announced her engagement and the same year, the two of them got married in a intimate ceremony, followed by a joint reception and sangeet. The couple also had a registered marriage. Sagarika chose pictures of some special moments, including the day when they signed on the marriage document.

The Chak De India actor captioned the post as, “To the best Man I know who I am lucky to cal mine. Happy Anniversary Zak. Love you so so much #gratefuleveryday @zaheer_khan34.”

Her Instagram post got a lot of congratulatory messages from her friends and followers. Sagarika’s Chak De India co-star Vidya M Malwade commented, “Happiness Love & Togetherness forever darlings”. Actor Gulshan Deviah wrote, “Congratulations and best wishes on the anniversary” and actor Ashish Chowdhry commented, “Awwieee my absolute faves! Happiness always to you two diamonds! Happy Anniversary.”

Zaheer and Sagarika’s wedding reception, held at Mumbai’s Taj was star-studded affair. The who’s who from the sports world and showbiz had turned up at Mumbai’s Taj Palace. The guest list included Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh, Yuvaraj Singh, Hazel Keech, Sania Mirza and Parthiv Patel.

Interestingly, before meeting Zaheer, Sagarika’s role in her debut film Chak De! India, was that of a hockey player trying to build her identity and get out of the shadows of her popular cricketer boyfriend. In an earlier interview with IANS, Sagarika had pointed out that people often draw similarities.

She said, “More than me, a lot of people think of it like, ‘Oh my God, she is actually marrying a cricketer because she dated a cricketer’. But that was a movie, this is my real life. So, I don’t know how I can associate both.”

First published on: 23-11-2022 at 05:07:24 pm
