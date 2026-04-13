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‘When will you live?’: Sadhguru challenges Alia Bhatt’s 9-hour sleep routine, actor says ‘I love sleeping’
Actor Alia Bhatt recently got roasted by Indian Yogi-author Sadhguru for her '9-hour' sleep cycle. He questioned her for missing out on the time to live life.
Actor Alia Bhatt and Indian Yogi-author Sadhguru recently sat down for an interesting conversation that addressed fear of failure, motherhood, and eve their sleep schedules. In fact, Sadhurgu advised Alia to sleep less and live more, when she revealed sleeping for 9 hours in a day.
During a chat on Sadhguru’s YouTube channel, he revealed sleeping for 4-5 hours in a day after an accident and said, “I got used to sleeping and now I sleep for four and a half, five hours, depends on the day. That’s it? What do you mean that’s it? That’s a fourth of the day.”
A surprised Alia replied by sharing her own sleep routine. “I sleep for 9 or 8 hours.”
“When will you live?” he questioned her. The actor added, “All we are told is sleep, rest, it’s when your body repairs itself. That’s what we are told.” However, Sadhguru counter questioned her over damaging our body from the inside. “Why did you damage your body in the first place? People ask me, ‘What do you do to unwind?’ I say, ‘I don’t wind myself up’. Why do you wind yourself and why do you go and unwind?”
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Alia responded, “Oh My God, that’s true actually. Why are we so wound up? But, we are always wound up. You reach the end of the day and you’re tired, you want to sleep. And even after I’ve slept for 8 hours, I want to sleep, but then I’ve to wake up. I love sleeping.”
The guru instantly said, “Nobody loves sleeping because when you’re really sleeping, you don’t exist, so what’s there to love about? You don’t love your existence. You may like the restfulness it creates for you.”
Sadhguru, who wasn’t aware of Alia Bhatt’s daughter’s name Raha, asked a question about her ‘3 and a half year old’s name’. She is more joyful, she should be a consultant for life. What’s there for you to teach? You must listen, watch, and see how a child is. A child is closer to life than you are. You must learn how to be life, because she is your life,” he concluded.