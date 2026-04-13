‘When will you live?’: Sadhguru challenges Alia Bhatt’s 9-hour sleep routine, actor says ‘I love sleeping’

Actor Alia Bhatt and Indian Yogi-author Sadhguru recently sat down for an interesting conversation that addressed fear of failure, motherhood, and eve their sleep schedules. In fact, Sadhurgu advised Alia to sleep less and live more, when she revealed sleeping for 9 hours in a day.

During a chat on Sadhguru’s YouTube channel, he revealed sleeping for 4-5 hours in a day after an accident and said, “I got used to sleeping and now I sleep for four and a half, five hours, depends on the day. That’s it? What do you mean that’s it? That’s a fourth of the day.”

A surprised Alia replied by sharing her own sleep routine. “I sleep for 9 or 8 hours.”