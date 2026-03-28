‘A worried parent is not a good parent’: Sadhguru gives parenting advice to Alia Bhatt, she says ‘I don’t think you can…’

Alia Bhatt recently met Sadhguru, where she sought some parenting advice from him. The actress travelled to Chennai to participate in a session titled In Conversation With The Mystic, hosted by the Jain International Trade Organisation. While the full conversation is yet to be released, a few clips have been circulating on social media and these have her candidly asking about parenting concerns. In one such clip, Alia—dressed in a striking bluish-green organza saree—asked, “Your one advice to a parent who is worried about if they are a good parent.” To this, Sadhguru quipped, “A worried parent is not a good parent,” leaving both the actress and the audience in splits. Responding with a smile, Alia added, “I don’t think you can take the worry out of it. I mean, you would admit.”

Truly excited to see Sadhguru ji and alia Bhat’s full conversation pic.twitter.com/mCJF3pm0r9 — SgInclusive (@SgInclusivess) March 27, 2026

In another moment from the conversation, Sadhguru shared an anecdote from his own life: “People ask me, ‘Sadhguru, what do you do to unwind yourself?’ I say, I don’t wind myself up.” Alia was among the loudest to laugh, joined by the audience. He further remarked, “Why do you want to wind yourself up and then find ways to unwind?”

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Several videos from the event have surfaced online, showing Alia and Sadhguru arriving at the venue, interacting with attendees, and engaging in casual conversations before taking the stage. In some clips, the two are seen seated on white sofas in the front row ahead of their session, while in others, they are surrounded by a large crowd as they exchange light moments.

Previously, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was also seen in conversation with Sadhguru and is known to be a follower of the Isha Foundation. She even chose Sadhguru’s ashram in Coimbatore as the venue for her wedding with Raj Nidimoru. Over the years, actors like Kangana Ranaut, Rakul Preet Singh, and Ranveer Singh have also participated in In Conversation With The Mystic sessions with Sadhguru.

When Upasana spoke to Sadhguru

Previously, in a conversation with Sadhguru, Upasana Konidela—who did not have children at the time—raised a candid and relatable concern. She said, “I have been very, very happily married for 10 years now. I love my life, my family, but why do people find it their duty to question my RRR? First is my relationship, second is my ability to reproduce, and third is my role in life. There are so many women like me who would want an answer to this.”

Responding to her, Sadhguru said he would “give an award” to Upasana and every woman who can become a mother but chooses not to. He remarked, “I have already announced an award for all those young women who are healthy and can reproduce but choose not to. This is the greatest service you can do right now. If you were a tigress, I would tell you to reproduce, as it is an endangered species. But this is not an endangered species. We are just too many.”