Sadak 2’s Tum Se Hi: Ankit Tiwari and Leena Bose deliver a sweet-sounding song

"Tum Se Hi" overall sounds pretty good due to its pleasing melody. (Photo: Sony Music India/YouTube)

Sadak 2 song “Tum Se Hi”, featuring Aditya Roy Kapur and Alia Bhatt, is out. The song is sung by Ankit Tiwari and Leena Bose.

“Tum Se Hi” is about love and obsession between two people – in this case Alia and Aditya. The lyrics by Shabbir Ahmed are strictly okay, but the song overall sounds pretty good due to its pleasing melody. It isn’t probably going to be a love anthem, though.



Ankit Tiwari has also composed “Tum Se Hi”. Talking about the song, he said, “This song is very close to my heart. I put in extra effort to make it special for all you people out there in love. This song was inspired by my beautiful daughter Aryaa.”

Sadak 2 is a sequel to 1991 hit Sadak, which was directed by Mahesh Bhatt. He will return to helm the second installment in the franchise.

The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, Jisshu Sengupta, Makarand Deshpande, Gulshan Grover, Priyanka Bose, Mohan Kapur and Akshay Anand.

Sadak 2 will stream from August 28 on Disney+ Hotstar.

