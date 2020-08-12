Sadak 2 trailer: Mahesh Bhatt promises an emotional roller-coaster ride

Sadak 2 will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar.

The trailer for Mahesh Bhatt directorial Sadak 2 is out. Apart from Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt, the movie also features Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur in pivotal roles.

On Monday, the team had released character posters. While Sanjay Dutt looked menacing and powerful in his poster, the tagline of Alia’s poster implied that her character goes through various obstacles in order to get what she wants. On the other hand, Aditya Roy Kapur’s character looked carefree and happy.

Earlier, Mahesh Bhatt had shared a note on Sadak which read, “Today as we begin the last leg of our journey. I feel unshackled! I carry no burden, no weight. No reputation to hold on to. No mission to accomplish. Nothing to prove to anyone. If the film works it belongs to all of you. If it does not, it’s mine.”

Sadak 2 is a sequel to the 1991 release Sadak, which starred Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt in the lead roles. The film will premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar on August 28.

