Sadak 2 trailer: Five key takeaways

The trailer of Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2, starring Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Makrand Deshpande, released earlier today, and gave us a sneak peek into the film. The 3-minute trailer is generous in giving away the broad strokes of the movie. Here are the key takeaways from the trailer of Sadak 2.

1. Sadak 2 is a sequel

Sadak 2 sticks to the spirit of the original 1991 film. In Sadak, Sanjay Dutt played a taxi driver Ravi, and in this film, it looks like he owns a bigger cab company. Ravi and Pooja (Pooja Bhatt) found their happy ending at the end of the first film, but now, Pooja has passed on. Ravi is taking this journey with a few new characters.

2. A road trip movie

It looks like this film is based on a road trip that has Alia, Sanjay and Aditya’s characters as its passengers. We see in the film’s trailer that Alia’s character has booked Ravi’s cab service for a trip to Kailash. On the way, they also pick up Aditya Roy Kapur’s Vishal as their co-passenger.

3. Against fake gurus

Alia Bhatt’s character is out to get her revenge on fake gurus. She declares this out loud in the trailer as her character has lost someone very dear to her. It looks like her character will drive the story ahead.

4. The antagonist played by Makrand Deshpande

Makrand Deshpande looks menacing in the trailer of Sadak 2. It looks like he is playing the antagonist here. His screen presence is captivating, and it seems he has delivered a brilliant performance.

5. The supporting cast

Apart from the main cast members, Sadak 2 also features amazing performers like Gulshan Grover, Jisshu Sengupta, Mohan Kapoor and Priyanka Bose.

Sadak 2 starts streaming on Disney+ Hotstar VIP on August 28.

