Sadak 2 to premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar

The highly-anticipated Bollywood movie Sadak 2 will premiere on an OTT platform. The film, which marks Mahesh Bhatt’s comeback as a director after 21 years, will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar. The release date of Sadak 2 is yet to be announced.

A sequel of the 1991 hit romantic-thriller Sadak, Sadark 2 stars Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Jishu Sengupta and Gulshan Grover. The movie also features Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt, who were part of the original film.

Speaking about working with her father Mahesh Bhatt for the first time, Alia Bhatt had said that it was an absolute delight to work with him. “He is an absolute delight to work with. It is unbelievable how clear he is. His energy transcends all of us. He could be having high fever, but he just doesn’t stop. He is so generous with actors.” The actor also added that she doesn’t care about the outcome of the film. “This is one film I don’t care about the outcome. The joy that I had being connected with my father, to work with him, he’s like a newborn baby on set. It’s just amazing,” the actress said during the closing session of Jio MAMI Movie Mela with Star 2019.

Other mainstream Bollywood movies that have skipped the theatrical route to release directly on an OTT platform include Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Gulabo Sitao, Vidya Balan’s Shakuntala Devi and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara.

