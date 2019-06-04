Toggle Menu
Live Scorecard
182/8 (33.0)
Sri Lanka
vs
0/0(0.0)
Afghanistan
Full Scorecard Commentary
Sadak 2: Jishu Sengupta, Akshay Anand and Priyanka Bose join the star casthttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/sadak-2-star-cast-jishu-sengupta-akshay-anand-priyanka-bose-5765049/

Sadak 2: Jishu Sengupta, Akshay Anand and Priyanka Bose join the star cast

Sadak 2 also stars Pooja Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on July 10, 2020.

Jishu Sengupta, Akshay Anand and Priyanka Bose Sadak 2 cast
Sadak 2 is a sequel to the 1991 original, which starred Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt. (Photo: Vishesh Films/Twitter)

Pooja Bhatt on Tuesday announced that actors Jishu Sengupta, Akshay Anand and Priyanka Bose have boarded the cast of Sadak 2.

The film is a sequel to the 1991 original, which starred Pooja and Sanjay Dutt. Both the actors are returning for the follow-up, alongside new additions — Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Pooja took to Twitter to announce the arrival of the three actors.

“And the three that do, are not only only actors I admire greatly but some of favourite people as well! Rare combination that! Can’t wait to start work with them #Sadak2 @Jisshusengupta @priyankabose20 #AkshayAnand @MaheshNBhatt @VisheshFilms” she tweeted.

Advertising

The actor-filmmaker also shared a photo of the film’s script that her father Mahesh Bhatt presented to Jishu.

“My father’s special message to @Jisshusengupta which he imprinted in his trademark ‘capital’ scrawl, on the script of #Sadak2 – ‘In the heart of darkness there is light’. Indeed there is,” Pooja posted.

Mahesh, who also helmed the original film, is returning to the director’s chair after almost two decades with the film.

It also marks his first collaboration with daughter Alia. His last directorial was 1999 film Kartoos.

Sadak 2 is scheduled to hit the screens on July 10, 2020.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Dhanush to reunite with his Raanjhanaa director Aanand L Rai
2 I knew I wanted to be a part of Super 30: Vijay Varma
3 Katrina Kaif: When I came onboard Bharat, I came with no baggage at all