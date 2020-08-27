Sadak 2’s Shukriya: A slow song to calm you down amid chaos

Sadak 2 song "Shukriya" features Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur.

A day ahead of the film’s release, makers of Sadak 2 released the video of the song titled “Shukriya”. Crooned by KK and Jubin Nautiyal, it is a beautiful composition which expresses gratitude towards life. The song is penned by Rashmi Virag and Jeet Gannguli.

The video of “Shukriya” features all three lead actors, Aditya Roy Kapur, Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt. It is heartwarming to watch them being grateful for everything they have experienced in life: rain, sunlight, dreams, and every good and bad experience. It is a slow number which is easy on the ears and makes for a good addition to the playlist you listen to when you wish to relax and calm down.

Watch Sadak 2 song Shukriya here

Earlier, the makers released videos of the songs “Dil Ki Purani Sadak”, “Ishq Kamaal” and “Tum Se Hi”. The entire music album of Sadak 2, just like the 1991 film Sadak, boasts of soulful tracks.

Sadak 2 is a sequel to the 1991 Mahesh Bhatt directorial Sadak. It centred around a taxi driver (Sanjay Dutt) who falls in love with a sex worker (Pooja Bhatt) and helps her escape from the brothel.

Makarand Deshpande and Jisshu Sengupta also play pivotal roles in Sadak 2. The film will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on August 28.

