Sadak 2 song Ishq Kamaal: The love anthem of the season

Sadak 2 song Ishq Kamaal is out now.

The second song of Sadak 2 titled “Ishq Kamaal” is out. Composed by Suniljeet, the song has been sung by Javed Ali. The romantic number is easy on the ears, and the vocals of Ali add a Sufi dimension to the track. The lyrics have been penned by Suniljeet and Shalu Vaish.

The video of “Ishq Kamaal” focuses on the sweet nothings between Alia and Aditya’s characters. We also get glimpses of Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt from Sadak.

Watch Sadak 2 song Ishq Kamaal here:

The makers had earlier released the first track from the film “Tum Se Hi”, that featured Aditya Roy Kapur and Alia Bhatt.

The music of Sadak was a huge hit and was termed as one of the best albums of composers Nadeem-Shravan. With tracks like “Tumhein Apna Banane Ki”, “Hum Tere Bin Kahi Reh”, “Rehne Ko Ghar Nahi” among others, this album’s songs crooned by Kumar Sanu and Anuradha Paudwal are still loved by fans.

Starring Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Makrand Deshpande among others, Sadak 2 starts streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on August 28.

