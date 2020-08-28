Sadak 2 release LIVE UPDATES

Sadak 2 will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Sadak 2, starring Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt, will begin streaming on Disney Plus Hostar from 7:30 pm today. The romantic drama is helmed by veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt who has taken the director’s chair after 19 years. The film is a sequel to 1991 hit film Sadak, which chronicled the love story of a taxi driver Ravi, played by Sanjay Dutt, and a sex worker Pooja (Pooja Bhatt). Ravi helps Pooja to escape the world of the brothel, and the two decide to live together forever. The film’s music album, which boasted of melodies like “Tumhein Apna Banaane Ki”, “Hum Tere Bin Kahi Reh”, “Rehne Ko Ghar Nahi” and others, became a hit among music lovers and is still loved by many.

This is the first time that Mahesh Bhatt has collaborated with daughter Alia Bhatt for a movie. Around the announcement of Sadak 2, Alia had expressed her excitement of being directed by her father and called the film “a dream come true”. The film also marks Pooja Bhatt’s return to films almost after two decades. She has earlier worked with her father Mahesh Bhatt in films like Daddy, Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin, Sir and Zakhm.

Sadak 2 seems to be a revenge story where Alia’s character is seeking revenge from a godman played by Makarand Deshpande. She is assisted by Dutt, who is reprising his role of a taxi driver from the original 1991 release, and her lover, played by Aditya Roy Kapur. Produced by Vishesh Films, it also stars Jisshu Sengupta in a significant part.

The film was set to have a theatrical release in March 2020, but got delayed due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country. Later, the makers decided to release the film digitally on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Mukesh Bhatt of Vishesh Films had earlier said, “My gladiator Mahesh Bhatt is back to perform in the arena once again. Sanjay Dutt and him have a magical past and they share a bond which is beyond professional understanding. With Alia coming on board, Pooja being there and my daughter Sakshi, who is the co-producer of the film – The three sisters will be seen performing important roles. I feel it is a very emotional moment for me to see this happening. Sadak is not just a project for me, it is very close to my heart.”