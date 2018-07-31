Sadak 2 to release on November 15, 2019

The sequel to Sadak has been locked for release on November 15, 2019. The sequel to Sadak has been locked for release on November 15, 2019.

Sadak 2, the sequel of Pooja Bhatt’s 1991 hit film Sadak, has been locked for release on November 15, 2019. Mahesh Bhatt and Vishesh Films are presenting Sadak 2, which is produced by Mukesh Bhatt, read a statement. Earlier, Pooja Bhatt, who had starred in the original film with Sanjay Dutt, had said Sadak 2 will deal with the issue of depression.

During her recent visit to New Delhi, Pooja had spoken exclusively to indianexpress.com about Sadak 2. She said, “Sadak 2 is happening. It’s starting in March 2019 and will release in 2019 but more details of it I should allow my uncle Mukesh Bhatt (to reveal), who is actually the man behind it, who has backed it completely and is making part two a reality. It is his privilege to discuss that and share that.”

Last year, too, Pooja had spoken about the new film, and said, “We are making ‘Sadak 2’ in which we are showing Sanjay Dutt in his true and present time (Sanjay Dutt is a Drug Abuse Survivor), so we are dealing with issue of depression in that film but we are making a commercial film.

“We have to make our point and we chose film as our medium because when you choose a mainstream format then your message goes deeper and wider,” she added. Sadak saw Sanjay playing the character of a young man in love with a sex worker — essayed by Pooja — and fights against all odds to be with her.

As per reports, apart from Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt, Sadak 2 will also feature a young couple.

Sadak was a musical blockbuster and also starred late actor Sadashiv Amrapurkar in the menacing role of Maharani. While the other actors in its sequel are yet to be announced, we hear Alia Bhatt’s name is also doing the rounds. If she comes on board, this would be her first project with her home banner.

