Sacred Games actor Jatin Sarna to play Yashpal Sharma in 83

Actor Jatin Sarna, who gained popularity for playing Bunty in Netflix’s Sacred Games, is all set to portray former Indian cricketer Yashpal Sharma in the Kabir Khan sports drama 83. The film is led by Ranveer Singh, who plays Kapil Dev.

In a recent statement, Jatin expressed his excitement about working in a Kabir Khan film. “Well, honestly I am a fan of him since New York and other films which he did. The kind of sensibility and entertainment he serves in his movies grew this desire in me to work with him,” Jatin said.

Jatin Sarna also stated that the filmmaker is extremely sweet and pays “proper attention” to his team. In fact, he even joins them during their training sessions.

On playing the legendary cricketer, Jatin said, “Playing Yashpal Sharma was something I never imagined. I was given Madan Lal’s part for an audition but it didn’t work out. Though the audition went fantastic and they liked it too. But Harrdy is playing it now and Yashpal came to me which is eventually more interesting with the fact that most people don’t know his story and journey. Actually, India’s 83 win journey starts from Yashpal’s fantastic knock against West Indies in the very first match which laid the foundation for a bigger win.”

Apart from Jatin, the Ranveer Singh starrer also features Ammy Virk, Sahil Khattar, Jiiva, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu and R Badree among others in pivotal roles.

83 will release on April 10, 2020.