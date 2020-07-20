Sachin Tiwari to play the lead role in film inspired by Sushant Singh Rajput’s life

Suicide or Murder: A star was lost is helmed by Shamik Maulik. Suicide or Murder: A star was lost is helmed by Shamik Maulik.

TikTok star Sachin Tiwari, who had become a rage on social media for his uncanny resemblance to late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has been roped in to play the lead role in Vijay Shekhar Gupta’s production venture Suicide or Murder: A star was lost.

Gupta said the film will go on floors in mid-September, and it will be shot in Mumbai and Punjab. He added they are eyeing a Christmas 2020 release.

The makers on Monday also revealed the first look poster of Sachin Tiwari as ‘The Outsider’. The film is not a biopic of Sushant Singh Rajput, but it is inspired by his life.

Vijay Shekhar Gupta said, “Sushant Singh Rajput’s death by suicide came as a shock to all of us, but it is not new. Many actors who come to the industry to accomplish their dreams of making it big here, end up not getting work. Many take this route, and some keep struggling all their lives. So, we wanted to tell a story of how actors from small towns, who don’t have godfathers in Bollywood, struggle. We will be revealing other characters one by one. I can assure you that this film will definitely unmask the real face of the insiders of Bollywood.”

Suicide or Murder: A star was lost is conceived and produced by Vijay Shekhar Gupta under his banner VSG Binge. It is directed by Shamik Maulik. Singer-music director Shraddha Pandit will be composing music for the film.

