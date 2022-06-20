Sachin Tendulkar heaps praise on Shabaash Mithu trailer, says Mithali Raj has inspired millions

The trailer of Taapsee Pannu’s sports drama Shabaash Mithu is out, and the reaction to the promo of the Mithali Raj biopic has been mostly positive.

While fans lauded the rousing trailer, Mithali herself took to social media to share her feelings about it. She wrote, “One game, One nation, One ambition… My Dream! Grateful to the team and excited to share my story with you all! Check out the ShabaashMithuTrailer #GirlWhoChangedTheGame.”

As soon as she shared the video on her social media handles, a lot of people, including cricketers, rushed to congratulate the film’s team.

The #ShabaashMithuTrailer is heartwarming. Mithali has inspired millions to dream and follow their passion & I am looking forward to watch this movie. My best wishes to the entire team. https://t.co/ORUvwD7d2I — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 20, 2022

While Sourav Ganguly tweeted out the trailer,

Mithali Raj, one of the greatest woman cricketers and former captain of the Indian women’s cricket team, broke several records in her 23-year career.

Earlier, when Mithali announced that she is retiring from all forms of cricket, Taapsee Pannu wrote a note for the ace cricketer which read, “-Youngest ODI captain for Indian cricket Team. The only Indian cricketer to captain the team in 4 world cups and reach finals twice! Youngest cricketer to score 200 in a test match. Highest scoring Indian cricketer in the debut international match. The only Indian cricketer to score 7 consecutive 50s in ODI. 23 years from hustle to glory. Some personalities and their achievements are gender agnostic. You changed the game, now it’s our turn to change the perspective! Etched in history OUR CAPTAIN forever @mithaliraj. On to the next innings of life.”

Shabaash Mithu releases in cinemas on July 15.