Sabyasachi refuses to make custom clothes for Bollywood: ‘Disservice to luxury’

Sabyasachi Mukherjee, one of India’s most prominent fashion designers, has created iconic wedding looks for stars like Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, and Alia Bhatt. However, he does not do many red-carpet outfits, and generally avoids custom clothing. In a recent interview, Sabyasachi opened up about not wanting to do custom-made looks for Bollywood actors. He also said the the overexposure of celebs is a ‘disservice’ to luxury.

During a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India, the designer revealed his strong opinion about custom clothing. He said that it can risk the designer won’t have liberty of their own voice, and would have to listen to the stylist or actor. “If my clothes are not good enough for you to wear from the rack, then don’t come to me… because I’m not going to make custom clothes.”