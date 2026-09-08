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Sabyasachi refuses to make custom clothes for Bollywood: ‘Disservice to luxury’
Fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee recently explained his reluctance in designing custom clothes for Bollywood actors. He also called out their overexposed 'airport' and 'red carpet' looks.
Sabyasachi Mukherjee, one of India’s most prominent fashion designers, has created iconic wedding looks for stars like Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, and Alia Bhatt. However, he does not do many red-carpet outfits, and generally avoids custom clothing. In a recent interview, Sabyasachi opened up about not wanting to do custom-made looks for Bollywood actors. He also said the the overexposure of celebs is a ‘disservice’ to luxury.
During a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India, the designer revealed his strong opinion about custom clothing. He said that it can risk the designer won’t have liberty of their own voice, and would have to listen to the stylist or actor. “If my clothes are not good enough for you to wear from the rack, then don’t come to me… because I’m not going to make custom clothes.”
Sabyasachi Mukherjee also explained why he is against the concept of celeb spotting by the paps. He mentioned that actors nowadays concern themselves too much with having ‘red carpet looks’ or ‘airport looks’ every chance they get. However, the overexposure is actually and downhill. “That’s a disservice to luxury, which needs to stay a little discreet,” he stated.
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Inspiration from Sanjay Leela Bhansali
The National-award winning fashion designer, who opened a new flagship store in Delhi recently, has worked with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali in the 2005 film Black and Guzaarish in 2010. The Rani Mukerji-Amitabh Bachchan starrer made him win the National Film Award for Best Costume Design. In the same interview, Sabyasachi spoke about how Bhansali’s approach to his set inspired how he designed a part of his own store, especially the conscious design of the bathroom.
“I learnt this from Bhansali. I was doing Guzaarish with him and there was a part of the set that would never be seen on camera, and he insisted on laying tiles at the back. I asked Sanjay ‘Why? This will never come on camera’. He said ‘I cannot work on a half-made set, even if it doesn’t show (on screen)’,” he shared.
“I’m like that too. For me, a bathroom is a place which is most private so it should be the most beautiful because then you realise the integrity of a brand,” Sabyasachi concluded.
Sabyasachi Mukerjee started his career as a fashion designer in 1999 and soon made his debut as a costume designer with Black. The leading Indian fashion designer is known for blending traditional Indian handlooms and crafts with modern luxury. He has worked extensively with top celebrities, becoming the go-to designer for Bollywood A-listers, including Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Deepika Padukone.
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