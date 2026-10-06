‘Staff touched Bollywood star’s feet’: Sabeer Bhatia says ‘celeb worship’ shocked American guests

Indians’ obsession with cinema and film stars is globally famous. It’s doubtful if any other country harbours such an intense affinity for movies as India does. Recently, entrepreneur Sabeer Bhatia, best known as the co-founder of the first free web-based email service, Hotmail.com, shared an anecdote that highlights how deeply “celebrity worship” is embedded in our culture.

Recalling a gathering he hosted at his home a few decades ago, Sabeer mentioned that a renowned female Bollywood actor was among the attendees. Upon seeing her, he said that one of the Indian waitstaff bowed down and even touched her feet, much to the shock of others, who were left wondering why he did that.

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Although Sabeer tried to explain the gesture, he admitted it was beyond him. However, he refrained from revealing the star’s identity in his social media post.

“Many decades ago, I invited a Bollywood actress to my home. I won’t name her out of respect for her privacy. There were several American guests, and I had catered Indian food from a local restaurant,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Sabeer continued, “Midway through the evening, one of the waitstaff recognised her. He immediately put down his tray, bent all the way down, and touched her feet. In fact, he lay down flat on the ground.”

Many decades ago, I invited a Bollywood actress to my home. I won’t name her out of respect for her privacy. There were several American guests, and I had catered Indian food from a local restaurant. Midway through the evening, one of the wait staff recognized her. He immediately put down his tray, bent all the way down, and touched her feet. In fact he lay down flat on the ground. My American friends were completely bewildered. “Why did he touch her feet? Who is she?” I didn’t know how to explain it. That moment stayed with me. Celebrity worship is so deeply embedded in our culture that what seems completely normal to one person can look incomprehensible to someone outside it. — Sabeer Bhatia (@sabeer) October 5, 2026

Sabeer Bhatia on celebrity worship in India

Seeing this, the other guests were shocked and eager to know why the waitstaff respected her so much, even though she was just a film star. “My American friends were completely bewildered. ‘Why did he touch her feet? Who is she?’ I didn’t know how to explain it.”

He concluded, “That moment stayed with me. Celebrity worship is so deeply embedded in our culture that what seems completely normal to one person can look incomprehensible to someone outside it.”

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The post soon went viral on social media, drawing sharp reactions from netizens. One person commented, “The master-servant equation was there in pre-20th-century British society. Americans imported slaves. Hindu casteism and Muslim hierarchical arrangements were similar stuff in different bottles. Indian society still has that classism. Here, working using one’s own limbs is considered below par.”

Another Twitterati noted, “Such behaviours are one of the biggest reasons India can never grow — when people look down or up upon each other, there is always a master & servant. Such a society is doomed. When I go to any 5-star hotel in India, 20 people salute, and I hate that.”