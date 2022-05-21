Jeh is in ‘torture the big brother mode’ as he plays with Taimur Ali Khan in aunt Saba Pataudi’s latest pictures. See here

Saba Pataudi on Saturday dropped adorable new pictures of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s sons, Taimur Ali Khan and his little brother Jehangir Ali Khan, on social media. The photos showed the two munchkins having a great time in a ball pit.

In the photos, Taimur and Jeh seem to be enjoying their Saturday as they play together. In one of the pictures, Jeh seems to be poking Taimur, while Taimur seems to be the calm elder brother as he lovingly looks at him. Saba’s caption reads: “Time to Play Ball. Timtim and Jehjaan have some fun and guess who’s also into torture the big brother mode. We’re related.”

Fans showered a lot of love on Saba’s post and called the brothers the “cutest kids ever”. One wrote, “So cute. Such cute smiles. Love them,” while another commented, “Cutest kids ever.”

Saba also revealed that the pictures have been clicked by the staff that takes cares of the two children. Saba often gives sneak peeks into the Pataudi family’s lives and also shares pictures of Taimur and Jeh. A few days ago, she posted a throwback photo of herself with her brother, actor Saif Ali Khan. In the post, Saba can be seen poking Saif. The caption read: “Siblings. Bhai and me. I think I got away with torturing him. Lol. Childhood memories captured on camera.”

Saba shared several pictures of Jeh and Taimur this week. She recently also shared a throwback photo of Sara Ali Khan with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, and wrote, “Siblings… again. Posers eh… photograph by aunt, obsessed with her munchkins. Mahsha’Allah.”