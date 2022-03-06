Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Pataudi posts Taimur’s candid picture, says ‘royalty inherited’ from grandfather Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi

Saba Pataudi on Sunday treated fans to a candid picture of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan. In the picture, Taimur is seen chilling, looking adorable as usual. The photo shows him wearing a set of white kurta-pyjama. He is sitting on a wooden chair against the backdrop of a wall that is adorned with family photos. Looking at his pose, Saba said the little one reminded her of her late father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

Saba shared a collage featuring Taimur and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and wrote, “royalty inherited” over it. However, fans made a different suggestion. An Instagram user commented that Taimur’s photo reminded her of Raj Kapoor. “Looking like Raj Kapoor,” the comment read. “Yeah just looks like his maternal family,” another user mentioned. On Saturday, Saba treated fans to a picture of Ibrahim Ali Khan on his 21st birthday as well. “Wearing Abba’s glasses…May your vision in life, stay focused, bright and beautiful!” she captioned the image.

Taimur is Kareena and Saif’s elder son. Their second son, born in 2021, is named Jeh. In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan, Kareena spoke about how she has to take up the role of a bad cop at home because Saif indulges Taimur a bit too much.

“I have to inculcate discipline a little more as Saif spoils Taimur so much that it annoys me sometimes. So, Saif would want to watch a movie with Taimur at 10 pm and I would have to step in and say no because it is his bedtime,” said Kareena Kapoor.

Kareena added that with Jehangir in the mix, things are that much more difficult to tackle but she manages to keep the discipline in the house. On the work front, Kareena is looking forward to the release of Aamir Khan film Laal Singh Chaddha, which is the official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks movie Forrest Gump.