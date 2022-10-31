scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 31, 2022

Saba Azad answers a ‘pressing’ fan question about why she used an old mobile phone: ‘Will keep it till I lose it’

Actor Saba Azad wrapped up the shoot of her film, Minimum, where she plays a French girl.

Saba AzadSaba Azad wrapped up her film Minimum (Photo: Instagram/ Saba Azad)

Actor Saba Azad has wrapped up her upcoming film Minimum, where she plays a French girl. She took to social media and shared a glimpse from the makeup room, and also mentioned her character, Lauri.

Saba wrote, “And it’s a picture wrap for #minimumthefilm.  Au revoir Laurie, it was a pleasure playing you!! Can’t wait for your eyes to meet our lill film!! All my love to the wonderful team @rumanamolla @shiladityabora @poojasgupte @geetanjalikulkarniofficial @namitdas @platoononefilms @ellanar_films @shilpi.agarwal A passing thought in answer to a “pressing” question I get asked ever so oft 😛 yep that’s an old cellular device – nope I am not about to get a new one anytime soon and damn straight it’s about to get older still. Ima keep this thing till it can no longer be repaired and/or I lose it!! Im not particularly into collecting new objects when the old function just fine, but that’s me – pls feel free to spend your hard earned as you please. That’s all for today’s useless trivia folks!! Samachar samapt hue!!”

Also Read |Saba Azad reveals why she changed her name from Saba Grewal: ‘The want for freedom and human instinct…’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Saba Azad (@sabazad)

Friends and fans commented on the post, cheering her on. One wrote, “Wow Excited to see your work in this sis 😍 and I love the way you describe things! It’s unique. Much love always.” Another added, “Love your fringe!” Actor Sheeba Chaddha wrote, “Have the same samachar to share.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | Lula pips Bolsonaro in Brazil but faces several economi...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | Lula pips Bolsonaro in Brazil but faces several economi...
Mumbai: Its reign of terror long over, D-Company now ‘settles’ land disputesPremium
Mumbai: Its reign of terror long over, D-Company now ‘settles’ land disputes
Coimbatore blast: Trio seen on CCTV were reported to police by mother of ...Premium
Coimbatore blast: Trio seen on CCTV were reported to police by mother of ...
How RBI fell behind the curve on containing inflationPremium
How RBI fell behind the curve on containing inflation

Saba shot to fame with this year’s release of Rocket Boys, which starred Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh as Homi Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai, respectively. She played the role of Parwana Irani, a fictionalised version of Bhabha’s love interest. A few days ago, she also wrapped up the release of Song Of Paradise. Apart from being an actor, Saba is also a full-time musician and juggles both professions with ease.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 31-10-2022 at 11:08:18 am
Next Story

After student’s death in accident, Bangalore University proposes flyover to control vehicular movement on campus

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

janhvi sara ananya
Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Shanaya Kapoor dress to scare: Inside pics from star-studded Halloween bash
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 31: Latest News
Advertisement