Saba Azad answers a ‘pressing’ fan question about why she used an old mobile phone: ‘Will keep it till I lose it’

Actor Saba Azad has wrapped up her upcoming film Minimum, where she plays a French girl. She took to social media and shared a glimpse from the makeup room, and also mentioned her character, Lauri.

Saba wrote, “And it’s a picture wrap for #minimumthefilm. Au revoir Laurie, it was a pleasure playing you!! Can’t wait for your eyes to meet our lill film!! All my love to the wonderful team @rumanamolla @shiladityabora @poojasgupte @geetanjalikulkarniofficial @namitdas @platoononefilms @ellanar_films @shilpi.agarwal A passing thought in answer to a “pressing” question I get asked ever so oft 😛 yep that’s an old cellular device – nope I am not about to get a new one anytime soon and damn straight it’s about to get older still. Ima keep this thing till it can no longer be repaired and/or I lose it!! Im not particularly into collecting new objects when the old function just fine, but that’s me – pls feel free to spend your hard earned as you please. That’s all for today’s useless trivia folks!! Samachar samapt hue!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saba Azad (@sabazad)

Friends and fans commented on the post, cheering her on. One wrote, “Wow Excited to see your work in this sis 😍 and I love the way you describe things! It’s unique. Much love always.” Another added, “Love your fringe!” Actor Sheeba Chaddha wrote, “Have the same samachar to share.”

Saba shot to fame with this year’s release of Rocket Boys, which starred Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh as Homi Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai, respectively. She played the role of Parwana Irani, a fictionalised version of Bhabha’s love interest. A few days ago, she also wrapped up the release of Song Of Paradise. Apart from being an actor, Saba is also a full-time musician and juggles both professions with ease.