‘I feel so thankful’: Saba Azad strips away celebrity glamour to talk about people who truly matter

As an artiste and as a person, actor Saba Azad has never conformed to the norms of society or the industry. She has also never shied away from speaking her mind, and in a recent conversation with SCREEN, Saba was candid as ever. Currently seen in the web series Who’s Your Gynac? Season 2, the actor’s character grapples with challenges in friendships and relationships. Drawing parallels with real life, Saba opened up about how she navigates similar situations in her own friendships and relationships.

Saba Azad has repeatedly faced public scrutiny ever since she made her relationship with actor Hrithik Roshan official. While she has rarely spoken openly about the relationship, Saba has indirectly addressed it in several interviews. Recently, in a conversation with SCREEN, the actor spoke about feeling fortunate to be surrounded by the right people.

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Saba said, “I have a beautiful set of friends and very deep old friendships that have stood the test of time. They are strewn across the world, across the country, but we remain each other’s support system. I have been extremely lucky with my friends, and I have been blessed with the kind of human beings I have in my life. I feel so thankful that they continue to be in my life and love me.”

Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan

While Saba Azad and Hrithik made their relationship official in 2022 at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday party, they have not been very comfortable talking about it. Back in 2023, Saba had posted a sweet birthday wish for Hrithik where she wrote, “It’s Ro day!! Hey Ro!! As you glide through this circus we call life, forever wide-eyed and curious, constantly evolving, heart strong, mind sharp as a tack, endlessly resilient student of life, annoyingly stubborn to do and be better every day, staying kind and full of grace even when the world may not return the favour, one thing comes to mind: ‘exception to the rule’. You defy all stereotypes and confuse all assumptions, people rarely surprise but you, you continue to, every day, in so many ways.”

That same year talking about scrutiny and attention around her relationship, the actor-singer had told News 18, “If one were to go to work, anywhere else, to any other field, you go to work, you come back home, nobody is discussing your personal life. Your personal life is your business. But I find this is one industry where it would be discussed. But having said that, let’s not talk further about it.”

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In 2025, during a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India, Saba Azad said, “I have a lot of sense of normalcy around me, even within my relationship. It’s an assumption that we make that people who are in the public eye don’t lead normal lives. Everyone is just going about their life, trying to get through from one day to another. I’m surrounded by friends who couldn’t give a damn about fame.”

Saba Azad projects

On the work front, Saba Azad’s latest show, Who’s Your Gynac? 2, is currently streaming on Amazon MX Player. After this, she will be seen in Anurag Kashyap’s Bandar. The film also stars Bobby Deol and Sanya Malhotra. Talking about her upcoming film, Saba told SCREEN, “Bandar is around the corner. It was an amazing set to be on. As a theater actor, it was really liberating to be on a set where the script was just a map; it wasn’t the end-all and be-all. And to be surrounded by other theater actors who are also that free and able to do the same thing. I was just looking at everyone in absolute admiration; such brilliant actors are a part of it. Bobby Deol is fantastic, Sanya Malhotra is amazing, it was such a pleasure being on that set.”