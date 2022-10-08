Saba Azad schools troll about ‘unfollow’ button on Instagram: ‘She just follows me to share her abundant hate’

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan arrived at Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding reception with his actor-girlfriend Saba Azad. For the occasion, Hrithik opted to wear a tuxedo and Saba looked gorgeous in her green outfit. But when one of her followers on Instagram trolled her for her look, Saba was quick to give them back.

The user commented, “U were looking like cheee, eewww yaak..whatever you understand..Take it”. Saba took a screenshot of their profile, wrote a long note and shared it on her Instagram. Her note read, “This is Shruti apparently, she loves her love, but she also just follows me to share her abundant hate. There are many like her out there- don’t be like Shruti feel free to unfollow me. Incidentally, Shruti hasn’t met the block button yet… they shall be well acquainted soon.”

Earlier, Saba had posted a couple of photos of herself as she got ready for Richa and Ali’s reception in Mumbai. She captioned the photo, “I only dress nice on rare rare occasions ( yes im a mutt and I couldn’t care less what you think of my duds) and this one was definitely worth it, thank you @therichachadha and @alifazal9 for inviting us to celebrate your love – it gives hope of a future where love wins – above all else.”

The Rocket Boys star got a lot of compliments in the comments section. Richa Chadha too commented on it saying, “Dear Saba, you look luminous. And love always wins… there’s no version of the world where it doesn’t… just takes time. ❤️ thank you for being with us, you looked great and loved up too @hrithikroshan 🔥.” She also dropped a couple of heart emojis.

Hrithik and Saba have been dating each other for a while now. The two have posed on a few red carpets together and do not shy from indulging in social media PDA.