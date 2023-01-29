scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 29, 2023
Advertisement

Saba Azad says her relationship with Hrithik Roshan is her business

Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan, who have been dating for a while now, often grab headlines for their adorable social media posts.

Saba Azad, Hrithik RoshanWhile Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have never officially confirmed their relationship, the couple is vocal about their love on social media. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Actor-singer Saba Azad, who is currently in a relationship with Hrithik Roshan, has opened up about her personal life, including whether she finds it upsetting when her love life often grabs headlines.

In an interview with News18, when Saba was asked if the attention to her personal life bothers her, Saba said, “If one was to go to work, anywhere else, to any other field, you go to work, you come back home, nobody is discussing your personal life. Your personal life is your business. But I find this is one industry where it would be discussed. But having said that, let’s not talk further about it.”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Saba Azad (@sabazad)

Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan have been dating for a while now and the couple often manage to find some time for each other from their hectic schedules. Saba also shares a cordial relationship with Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan. Hrithik, Saba, Sussanne and her boyfriend Arslan Goni are often spotted partying together.

Also read |Pathaan’s success is India’s answer to hate, a love letter to Shah Rukh Khan

On Hrithik’s birthday, Saba dedicated a special message for him alongside a beautiful picture. She wrote, “It’s Ro day!! Hey Ro!! As you glide through this circus we call life, forever wide eyed and curious, constantly evolving, heart strong, mind sharp as a tack, endlessly resilient student of life, annoyingly stubborn to do and be better every day, staying kind and full of grace even when the world may not return the favour, one thing comes to mind “exception to the rule”. You defy all stereotypes and confuse all assumptions, people rarely surprise but you, you continue to, every day, in so many ways.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why BharOS has Indian developers excited and sceptical: ‘More choice is g...
Why BharOS has Indian developers excited and sceptical: ‘More choice is g...
UPSC Essentials | Weekly news express with MCQs: Republic Day, India-Egyp...
UPSC Essentials | Weekly news express with MCQs: Republic Day, India-Egyp...
As India prepares for centralised power market shift, EU moves a differen...
As India prepares for centralised power market shift, EU moves a differen...
‘China tightening grip in region’: Top cops cite CAA, ‘big brother’ attit...
‘China tightening grip in region’: Top cops cite CAA, ‘big brother’ attit...

On the work front, Saba Azad was last seen in the web series Rocket Boys. Talking about her upcoming projects, Saba said, “I am working on a show and a lot more work coming up. I have done three indie films and the show I am doing is commercial.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 29-01-2023 at 18:17 IST
Next Story

10 students dead, 15 injured as boat capsizes in northwest Pakistan

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Rakhi Sawant breaks down at her mother’s funeral; Adil Khan, Rashami Desai console her
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 29: Latest News
Advertisement
close