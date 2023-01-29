Saba Azad says her relationship with Hrithik Roshan is her business

Actor-singer Saba Azad, who is currently in a relationship with Hrithik Roshan, has opened up about her personal life, including whether she finds it upsetting when her love life often grabs headlines.

In an interview with News18, when Saba was asked if the attention to her personal life bothers her, Saba said, “If one was to go to work, anywhere else, to any other field, you go to work, you come back home, nobody is discussing your personal life. Your personal life is your business. But I find this is one industry where it would be discussed. But having said that, let’s not talk further about it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saba Azad (@sabazad)

Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan have been dating for a while now and the couple often manage to find some time for each other from their hectic schedules. Saba also shares a cordial relationship with Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan. Hrithik, Saba, Sussanne and her boyfriend Arslan Goni are often spotted partying together.

On Hrithik’s birthday, Saba dedicated a special message for him alongside a beautiful picture. She wrote, “It’s Ro day!! Hey Ro!! As you glide through this circus we call life, forever wide eyed and curious, constantly evolving, heart strong, mind sharp as a tack, endlessly resilient student of life, annoyingly stubborn to do and be better every day, staying kind and full of grace even when the world may not return the favour, one thing comes to mind “exception to the rule”. You defy all stereotypes and confuse all assumptions, people rarely surprise but you, you continue to, every day, in so many ways.”

On the work front, Saba Azad was last seen in the web series Rocket Boys. Talking about her upcoming projects, Saba said, “I am working on a show and a lot more work coming up. I have done three indie films and the show I am doing is commercial.”