Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Must Read

Saba Azad joins Hrithik Roshan for ‘warm family celebration’, his dad Rakesh Roshan shares pic

Hrithik Roshan's alleged girlfriend Saba Azad attended family dinner that was in honour of his cousin, Eshaan's birthday. Rakesh Roshan shared a photo that also featured his wife Pinkie and Hrithik's sons.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
May 18, 2022 1:51:20 pm
Saba AzadSaba Azad joins Hrithik Roshan's family dinner (Photo: Twitter/ Rakesh Roshan)

Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan shared a glimpse of his nephew Eshaan Roshan’s birthday celebrations on his social media accounts. The photo featured Hrithik and his children Hrehaan and Hridhaan, Hrithik’s rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad, Eshaan and Pinky Roshan. Saba, who was seen in the show Rocket Boys, has almost become a permanent fixture at Hrithik’s family meetings. However, Hrithik and Saba have not spoken publicly about their relationship as yet, though their social media PDA speaks volumes.

Also Read |Sussanne Khan shares new video with Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad and Arslan Goni; Pooja Bedi is delighted they’ve ‘found love again’

Roshan captioned his post, “Eshu birthday greetings with a warm family celebration.”

Hrithik and Saba were first spotted by photographers in January as they walked out of a restaurant hand-in-hand in Mumbai. Their flirtatious comments on each other’s social media posts are quickly noticed by fans. Recently, Saba posted a video of herself singing a song dedicated to Heer. As Saba shared the video on Instagram, Hrithik noticed the pencil in her hair and commented, “That pencil only adds to the contrast of all that you are as a human. Anomaly I say.”

They also often make appearances in posts shared by Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan. The couple also partied with Sussanne and her boyfriend, Arslan Goni in Goa as well. Pooja Bedi, who was present at the bash, told ET Times that she was delighted that both Hrithik and Sussanne had ‘found love’ again. If reports are to be believed, Sussanne and Arslan have been dating for over a year, and they often share photos of each other on Instagram.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan tied the knot in 2000 and welcomed two children, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. The couple separated in 2014, but have remained on good terms and continue to co-parent their children.

On the work front, Hrithik has Fighter with Deepika Padukone and Vikram Vedha in the pipeline, which also stars Saif Ali Khan.

