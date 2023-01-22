Saba Azad joins Hrithik Roshan and family to celebrate his sister’s birthday. See photo

Hrithik Roshan’s sister Sunaina Roshan turns a year older today. Their mother Pinkie Roshan gave a glimpse of their family time as they celebrated her big day. Hrithik’s girlfriend Saba Azad was also seen joining the celebrations, as she posed with the family.

In the photo shared by Pinkie, Sunaina is seen sitting among her family, with father Rakesh Roshan, uncle Rajesh Roshan, cousin Pashmeena and other family members. Hrithik and Saba are also seen smiling for the cameras standing behind everyone, with Hrithik wrapping his arms around his lady love.

Sharing the photo, Pinkie also wrote a heartfelt note for her daughter. She wrote, “Happy birthday to my darling daughter @roshansunaina … my sunshine,my life, my heartbeat ❤️your happiness means the world to all of your family❤️we love you❤️ The orange candles the flowers in yellow the colours of the cake says it all … we want your life filled with colours❤️💜🧡💛💚💙🤎🤍❤️💜🧡💛💚💙.”

On Christmas eve, Hrithik had given a glimpse of his holiday with his sons Hrehaan-Hridhaan, partner Saba and cousins Pashmina and Eshaan. The caption read, “Merry Christmas, beautiful people.” All of them were seen posing with an umbrella atop a snow-covered mountain in France.

Hrithik Roshan, who made his relationship with Saba public a while ago, will next be seen in Siddharth Anand directorial Fighter with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. He is also said to be featuring in Rohit Dhawan’s next. Hrithik was last seen in the Hindi remake of Tamil hit Vikram Vedha, which also starred Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte.