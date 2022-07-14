scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 14, 2022

Saba Azad, Hrithik Roshan enjoy jazz music in London, see pictures

Saba Azad took to her Instagram and posted a series of photos and a video which featured her and Hrithik Roshan in a jazz club.

July 14, 2022 8:20:43 pm
Hrithik Roshan, Saba AzadSaba Azad posted new pictures with Hrithik Roshan. (Photo: Saba Azad/Instagram)

Saba Azad has dropped new pictures with Hrithik Roshan from their recent vacation in London. Sharing photos and a video from their visit to Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club in London, Saba wrote, “Where the jazz cats at?”

In the video shot by Hrithik, Saba can be seen enjoying jazz music in the club. In one of the photos, the two were seen with drinks in their hand. While Saba chose a comfy look, Hrithik wore a half black T-shirt with a matching hat.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Saba Azad (@sabazad)

Earlier today, Saba Azad took to her Instagram stories and posted a picture clicked at their hotel in Paris. The caption of the photo, which featured two pairs of feet, read, “Au Revoir Paris”, which translates to Goodbye Paris.

Saba has been treating fans to snippets from their vacation in London and France. Last week the Rocket Boys actor shared a sneak peek of her road trip in Paris with Hrithik. The duo was seen enjoying a scenic ride in a vintage car. Saba captioned the post, “c’est comme ça!!”, which translates to “that is just the way it is.”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Saba Azad (@sabazad)

According to reports, Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan have been dating for a few months now.

On the work front, Saba recently essayed an important role in Rocket Boys. As for Hrithik, he is awaiting the release of Vikram Vedha which is slated to release in theatres on September 30. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte.

