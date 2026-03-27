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Saba Azad hospitalised, loses 4 kg due to a parasitic infection; credits Hrithik Roshan for ‘keeping her spirits up’
Saba Azad shared that a Cyclospora cayetanensis infection left her hospitalised and 4 kg lighter. Reflecting on the experience, she encouraged fans to wash vegetables carefully.
Actor-singer Saba Azad has been hospitalised after being diagnosed with Cyclospora cayetanensis, a parasitic infection that led to a drastic 4 kg weight loss. Sharing the update on Instagram, Saba posted a picture from her hospital bed and penned a long note about her ordeal. She also credited her boyfriend Hrithik Roshan for keeping her spirits high, while urging followers to be extra cautious about washing their vegetables.
In her caption, she wrote, “Worst 14 days of my life. Cyclospora cayetanensis, you nasty piece of work!! For someone who only eats home food and carries her water bottle everywhere, this bug came out of nowhere—at the busiest time of the year for me. I’ve lost 4 kgs that I didn’t have to spare in two weeks and can barely walk. One day I’m training twice a day, doing pull-ups and lifting heavy, and the next I’m half my size, without the strength to lift a toothpick, let alone weights.”
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Highlighting the importance of food hygiene, she added, “So please, for the love of your gut, wash your salad leaves and vegetables like your life depends on it—because sometimes it really does. Our new method is a baking soda veggie wash.”
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Saba Azad also gave a sweet shoutout to Hrithik Roshan, revealing that he not only clicked her picture but also helped lift her mood during the tough time. “@hrithikroshan, who’s kept my very grumpy spirits up and always manages to find humour in the darnedest situations,” she wrote, adding a light-hearted note: “PS – I haven’t shrunk quite as much as it may seem here; the bed is supersized and the angle is wide.”
Her post soon drew concern and love from friends and fans alike. Actors Konkona Sen Sharma and Ali Fazal were among those who commented. Konkona wrote, “Oh no, you poor thing! Sending lots of love,” while Ali added, “Oh Goddd Saba, please take care, get better.” Actors Soni Razdan, Richa Chadha, and Zayed Khan also wished her a speedy recovery.
Disclaimer: This article is for educational and informational purposes and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of a qualified healthcare provider regarding a medical condition and never disregard professional advice because of something read here.