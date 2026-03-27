Saba Azad hospitalised, loses 4 kg due to a parasitic infection; credits Hrithik Roshan for ‘keeping her spirits up’

Actor-singer Saba Azad has been hospitalised after being diagnosed with Cyclospora cayetanensis, a parasitic infection that led to a drastic 4 kg weight loss. Sharing the update on Instagram, Saba posted a picture from her hospital bed and penned a long note about her ordeal. She also credited her boyfriend Hrithik Roshan for keeping her spirits high, while urging followers to be extra cautious about washing their vegetables.

In her caption, she wrote, “Worst 14 days of my life. Cyclospora cayetanensis, you nasty piece of work!! For someone who only eats home food and carries her water bottle everywhere, this bug came out of nowhere—at the busiest time of the year for me. I’ve lost 4 kgs that I didn’t have to spare in two weeks and can barely walk. One day I’m training twice a day, doing pull-ups and lifting heavy, and the next I’m half my size, without the strength to lift a toothpick, let alone weights.”