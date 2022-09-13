scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

Saba Azad reveals why she changed her name from Saba Grewal: ‘The want for freedom and human instinct…’

Saba Azad, who starred in the show Rocket Boys, explained the reason why she modified her name.

hrithik roshan, saba azadHrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have been dating for a while now. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Actor-singer Saba Azad received praise for her portrayal of Parvana Irani in the SonyLIV show Rocket Boys, which starred Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh in the lead roles. Saba, who will also be seen in the next season of the show, opened up about managing her numerous careers, which include playback singing, performing with her band, and acting. She also plans on directing one day.

Saba also explained the origins of her name to Hindustan Times, saying that she adopted it from her maternal grandmother. “The name on my passport is Saba Grewal – my father is of Sikh origin and my mother of Muslim, but neither practiced religion nor imposed their opinions upon me. They are atheists. Azad was my nani’s pen name. I liked the sound of it and the meaning of course. The want for freedom is the most human instinct. So (with her permission) I adopted it as my stage name,” she said.

Saba revealed that she’s finally getting the projects that require her to apply herself. Despite managing multiple careers at the same time, Saba said that she is able to balance them all. “I have enjoyed being a part of the indie music scene and I have had my fair share of acceptance as an actor. I feel lucky to be able to balance multiple careers and enjoy them all equally. Getting paid to do what you love is a blessing,” she said

Apart from her thriving professional life, Saba has also been in the news owing to her relationship with actor Hrithik Roshan.  The couple kept mum about their relationship, though their airport appearances, Instagram banter, and Saba’s presence at Hrithik’s family lunches confirmed the news. Hrithik and Saba made a public appearance together for the first time at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash.

