‘I want what my brother has’: Ibrahim Ali Khan and Taimur twin with matching tattoos, Saba Ali Khan reveals the story

Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Pataudi took to Instagram and shared a photo of Taimur and Ibrahim Ali Khan with matching tattoos. In the post, Saba was emotional after seeing the brotherly love between the two, and mentioned that Ibrahim had asked for the same tattoo as Taimur.

Saba captioned her post, “TWiiiiiNninG Brothers! Tattoos together..brothers in arms! Literally Ibrahim…chose to have the same as Tim… saying , I want what my brother has! Love the bond…Mahsha’Allah. Big brother.” The photo was met with much love and adoration from fans. Ibrahim and Sara Ali Khan are the children from Saif Ali Khan’s first marriage with Amrita Singh. After his divorce from Amrita, Saif later married Kareena and the couple has two children, Taimur and Jeh.

Saba often shares photos of Taimur and Jeh. After Saif and Kareena were brutally trolled for naming their child Jehangir, Saba had posted a photo of Kareena and Jeh, saying that only parents had a right over their children, and no one else. She wrote, “When a MOTHER carries her child within her and gives him or her LIFE.. ONLY she and the father ….are ALLOWED to decide.. who how and what the child will grow as….And The NAME . No one …NO ONE.. else , including other family members, who may gladly suggest, have a say. On anything!”

Explaining her stance on the trolling regarding the names of her children, Kareena Kapoor had told Guardian, “Honestly, these are names that we just liked; it’s nothing else. They are beautiful names and they’re beautiful boys. It’s unfathomable why somebody would troll children. I feel terrible about it, but I have to just focus and get through it. I can’t be looking at my life through the trolls.”