Saba Ali Khan defends Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan naming their son Jeh: ‘Only parents have the right’

Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba shared a powerful post on Instagram with a photo of Kareena Kapoor and baby Jeh, saying that only parents have a right on the child’s upbringing and ‘name’. Kareena and Saif have faced brutal trolling for naming their children, Taimur and Jehangir. While the actors have expressed their shock at innocent children receiving so much hate, Saba has also made her stance clear.

In her post, Saba wrote, “Momma n Jaan Jeh. ❤️When a MOTHER carries her child within her and gives him or her LIFE.. ONLY she and the father ….are ALLOWED to decide.. who how and what the child will grow as….And The NAME . No one …NO ONE.. else , including other family members, who may gladly suggest, have a say. On anything! It’s her soul that has nurtured that baby. PARENTS are the only one with RIGHTS. Think it’s a reminder for EVERYONE to respect that . 🙏 Today … tomorrow. Forever!!!! Love you Bhabs n Baby Jeh. 💗😘 Kiss from buajaan too! (sic).”

Kareena’s son Jeh was born in February this year. While four-year-old Taimur has seen a frenzy surrounding him, Kareena and Saif are determined to hide Jeh’s face from the paparazzi. Yet, they still faced much heat for naming him Jeh. Speaking to India Today, Kareena had reacted to the controversy, saying, “We have two innocent children we are talking about. We are going to stay happy and positive and that’s just the way I am going to look at life.”

Revealing the reason why she preferred not to share photos of Jeh on her Instagram she told NDTV, “Not sharing many pictures of baby Jeh on social media to protect him from the constant pressure of being in the limelight. It is a bit of conscious decision because I think the fact that there was so much media frenzy on Taimur and his name and generally everything about him, so this time around, just need a little bit of breather.”