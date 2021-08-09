Saath Kya Nibhaoge song: Sonu Sood returns to his macho avatar in Altaf Raja’s recreated song, watch

Sonu Sood is back to doing what he’s known for – being a macho man while saving a girl from the goons on screen. The Bollywood star, who might have gone missing from action owing to his incredible philanthropic work during the pandemic, is romancing Nidhhi Agerwal in a new single titled “Saath Kya Nibhaoge,” directed by Farah Khan.

“Saath Kya Nibhaoge” is a rehashed version of Altaf Raja’s popular 90s track “Tum To Thehre Pardesi.” It shows Sonu and Nidhhi as past lovers who get separated due to circumstances, only to reunite when Sonu comes to the rescue after Nidhhi has become a bar dancer.

As the two come face-to-face again, memories of their romance return and we see their love story through flashbacks on the farms of Punjab, atop tractors. While Sonu saves her, she returns to him, making it a happy ending to their story.

“Saath Kya Nibhaoge” has been sung by Altaf Raja while Tony Kakkar has joined the vocals. The latter has also composed and written the new lyrics. The song is just a regular romantic track, and Sonu’s presence is the only high point.

The song comes days after both Sonu and Farah shared behind-the-scenes clicks from Chandigarh where a major portion of the video has been shot. Its teaser, which released recently, also left fans excited for the full song video.

Sonu has been busy helping people during the difficult Covid times, for the past one year. And all this while, while many lauded his efforts, even demanding a Bharat Ratna, others missed seeing his acting prowess onscreen.

But Sonu’s latest collaboration with good friend Farah Khan, with whom he’s worked in Happy New Year (2014) before, has surely left the audience asking for more.