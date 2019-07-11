Toggle Menu
Saandh Ki Aankh teaser: Taapsee and Bhumi are ready to hit the bull’s eyehttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/saandh-ki-aankh-teaser-taapsee-pannu-bhumi-pednekar-biopic-video-5824795/

Saandh Ki Aankh teaser: Taapsee and Bhumi are ready to hit the bull’s eye

Saandh Ki Aankh teaser: Bhumi Pednekar as Chandro Tomar and Taapsee Pannu as Prakashi Tomar present the unsung story of the two sharpshooters who began their journey in their 60s.

taapsee pannu bhumi pednekar in saandh ki aankh
Saandh Ki Aankh is based on the story of sharpshooters Chandro Tomar and her sister-in-law Prakashi Tomar.

Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar have shed their glam avatar for upcoming film Saand Ki Aankh. The much-anticipated film traces the story of sharpshooters Chandro Tomar and her sister-in-law Prakashi Tomar. Saand Ki Aankh also stars Vineet Singh.

After days of Taapsee teasing fans with several behind-the-scenes stills, the makers of the biopic today released the film’s teaser which meets the expectations. The minute and a half long video gives a sneak peek into the lives of the young Chandro and Prakashi from coming into the family post their wedding, to ultimately discovering their special talent of shooting.

The clip is packed with interesting moments and action. Their struggle to get accepted in the male-dominated society is also hinted at in the teaser. And all along we have Vineet, who seems to be their coach, giving them the perfect support. The camaraderie of Taapsee and Bhumi is palpable in the teaser, making it one of the high points of the video.

Watch | Saandh Ki Aankh Teaser

Saandh Ki Aankh, which was previously titled Womaniya, has been directed by Tushar Hiranandani and produced by Anurag Kashyap, Reliance Entertainment and Nidhi Parmar.

The biopic drama is slated to release on Diwali this year.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Super 30 early reactions: Hrithik Roshan starrer is a ‘must watch’
2 Kabir Singh box office collection Day 20: Shahid Kapoor film moves closer to Rs 250 crore mark
3 Will Hrithik Roshan return to his former glorious stardom with Super 30?