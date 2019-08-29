Taapsee and Bhumi call Saand Ki Aaankh an inspiring story

Actors Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar believe their upcoming movie, Saandh Ki Aankh, which chronicles an inspiring real-life story, will bring more light on sharp shooting as a sport.

Advertising

The film is inspired by Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar, who became the oldest sharp shooters in the history of the game, when they aimed high for the first time after crossing their 60s.

Taapsee, who plays the role of Prakashi, said it was inspiring to portray a woman, who against all odds, “picked up the gun and shot her way to glory and success.”

“I saw how both of them encourage the game of sharp shooting. Despite coming from a rural place, these two women have shown me that Indian women are no less than anyone else in the world when it comes to sports, strong will and fighting for their dream,” Taapsee said in a statement.

Advertising

Bhumi said playing the role of Chandro taught her a lot about sharp shooting.

“I interacted with so many people living in that village of Meerut and got to know how passionate everyone seems to be about sharp shooting.

“They work so hard to ace this sport that it gives me goosebumps. The excitement for the sport is growing and I hope that more interesting sportsmen come up for this,” Bhumi added.

Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, the film also stars Prakash Jha and Vineet Kumar.