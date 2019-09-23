Saand Ki Aankh trailer: Taapsee and Bhumi star in this underdog tale of world’s oldest sharpshooters

The trailer of Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Saand Ki Aankh is out. And by the looks of it, the movie will offer an interesting take on the life of elderly sharpshooters Chandro and Prakashi Tomar.

The video shows how the Tomar women take up shooting and fight for their rights after facing years of oppression. While both Taapsee and Bhumi are able actors, it is kind of hard to overlook the make-up aspect. Instead of looking like the elderly women that they are supposed to be playing, they just look like women who have put on tons of make-up to look old.

That aside, the video offers a few laughs and some intriguing moments. While we know that these women go on to create history, their backstory should make this film watchable.

The official synopsis of the movie reads, “Before 1998, Johri village in the interiors of Uttar Pradesh was just like any other village in India. But during this time something extraordinary started, which took this village to national and international levels of success and fame. As a result of which this village had become an inspiring example for the entire nation. At the age of 50 they picked up a gun for the sake of their daughters in the hopes of encouraging them towards a bright future. They did not want their daughters to share the same fate of a lifetime of suppression. What unfolded was nothing short of miraculous. They discovered their own skill of being exceptional shooters. Despite all the odds, they won 352 medals each in the course of their veteran professional life as a shooter.”

Saand Ki Aankh has been helmed by Tushar Hiranandani. It has been produced by Anurag Kashyap.

Also starring Prakash Jha, Viineet Kumar and Shaad Randhawa, Saand Ki Aankh will release this Diwali.