Saand Ki Aankh teaser: Taapsee and Bhumi are ready to hit the bull’s eye

Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar have shed their glam avatar for upcoming film Saand Ki Aankh. The much-anticipated film traces the story of sharpshooters Chandro Tomar and her sister-in-law Prakashi Tomar. Saand Ki Aankh also stars Vineet Singh.

After days of Taapsee teasing fans with several behind-the-scenes stills, the makers of the biopic today released the film’s teaser which meets the expectations. The minute and a half long video gives a sneak peek into the lives of the young Chandro and Prakashi from coming into the family post their wedding, to ultimately discovering their special talent of shooting.

The clip is packed with interesting moments and action. Their struggle to get accepted in the male-dominated society is also hinted at in the teaser. And all along we have Vineet, who seems to be their coach, giving them the perfect support. The camaraderie of Taapsee and Bhumi is palpable in the teaser, making it one of the high points of the video.

Watch | Saand Ki Aankh Teaser

Saand Ki Aankh, which was previously titled Womaniya, has been directed by Tushar Hiranandani and produced by Anurag Kashyap, Reliance Entertainment and Nidhi Parmar.

The biopic drama is slated to release on Diwali this year.