Saand Ki Aankh: Taapsee Pannu thanks Venkaiah Naidu post a special screening

The team of Saand Ki Aankh held a special screening for the Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu and his family in capital New Delhi. Post the screening, Naidu took to his official Twitter handle to heap praise on the film. Soon after, one of its lead actors Taapsee Pannu also tweeted her gratitude.

Advertising

Taapsee took to Twitter to thank the Vice President of India for his complimentary remarks. Taapsee wrote, “Thank you so much sir. Such an honour to have you and your family as the first audience for our little gem #SaandKiAankh. Thank you for the kind words 🙏🏼.”

Thank you so much sir. Such an honour to have you and your family as the first audience for our little gem #SaandKiAankh

Thank you for the kind words 🙏🏼 https://t.co/cCIHkIAInc — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) October 5, 2019

Naidu had tweeted photos with the film’s cast members, including Taapsee and Bhumi Pednekar. Sharpshooters Chandro and Prakashi Tomar are also seen. He wrote alongside the photos, “Watched #movie, #SaandKiAankh with actors Ms.Tapsee Pannu @taapsee, Ms.Bhumi Pednekar @bhumipednekar, Director Tushar Hiranandani, @tushar1307 & crew at Upa Rashtrapati Bhawan today. The inspirational movie is based on real-life story of sharpshooters Chandro Tomar & Prakashi Tomar.”

Watched #movie, #SaandKiAankh with actors Ms.Tapsee Pannu @taapsee, Ms.Bhumi Pednekar @bhumipednekar, Director Tushar Hiranandani @tushar1307 & crew at Upa Rashtrapati Bhawan today.The inspirational movie is based on real-life story of sharpshooters Chandro Tomar & Prakashi Tomar pic.twitter.com/UUD4ulxgXN — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) October 5, 2019

This Tushar Hiranandani directorial narrates the story of two veteran sharpshooters who at the age of 50 picked up guns for the sake of their daughters. While doing so, they discovered their exceptional shooting skills and went on to win 352 medals each.

Bhumi recently spoke about the film in a statement. The statement read, “Saand ki Aankh is film about equality of women at its core. Women have faced inequality in our country ever since we can remember. It’s taken a bunch of bold and courageous women to break those age old moulds of discrimination, to bring about an evolution of equality in our country. These women started a revolution. And that’s exactly what the Tomar sisters did. Unknowingly they were a part of a system that didn’t give them any opportunities because the society just didn’t know better, but they didn’t want the same for their daughters and grand daughters.”