Saand Ki Aankh full movie leaked online by Tamilrockers

Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu starrer Saand Ki Aankh has become the latest film to fall prey to notorious piracy website Tamilrockers. The Tushar Hiranandani directorial features Bhumi and Taapsee as real-life sharpshooters Chandro and Prakashi Tomar respectively.

Prakash Jha, Vineet Kumar Singh, Shaad Randhawa and others star in it too.

Tamilrockers regularly leaks major films, TV shows and even web series and puts up the content as soon as it is released or aired. The quality is often high definition. The website keeps changing its domain extension every single time, so it is hard to block every extension it comes up with. Even the blocked URLs can be accessed through proxy servers.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film 2 stars. She wrote, “Why would a Bollywood film, especially one which declares itself pro-women, do this kind of disservice to its cause? Are there no women closer to the age of the Tomar ladies? How about the pool of Shabana Azmi, Neena Gupta, Deepti Naval, Seema Bhargava, Ratna Pathak Shah? You can just see them inhabiting and lifting these parts. In the company of Jha, who chomps on his role with crackling relish, and two other leathery, weathered gents, Taapsee and Bhumi, both actors working hard at pushing boundaries in Bollywood, look out of place.”

“The end credits leave us with images of the real Tomar dadis who look their age, wizened faces, toothy smiles, and all, and instantly everything becomes real,” Shubhra added.