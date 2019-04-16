Saand Ki Aankh first look: Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar play world’s oldest sharpshooters

The first look of Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Saand Ki Aankh is out. Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, the film is based on the real-life story of the world’s oldest female sharpshooters, Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar.

Two posters of the film feature Taapsee and Bhumi posing with their pistols. The caption on one of the posters reads, “At 60, they rose above their age… With 700 medals they became a rage.”

The film’s tagline reads, “Tann Budha Hota Hai, Mann Budha Nai Hota (Only the body ages, mind does not)”. The project marks the directorial debut of Tushar Hiranandani, who has previously written films like Main Tera Hero and Ek Villain.

Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar have been actively sharing their shooting experience through Instagram posts and stories. They have also been spending a lot of time with the real-life inspirations for the project.

Produced by Reliance Entertainment, Anurag Kashyap and Nishi Parmar, Saand Ki Aankh releases on Diwali 2019.