Saand Ki Aankh celeb reactions: Bollywood lauds Taapsee-Bhumi film

Helmed by Tushar Hiranandani and produced by Anurag Kashyap, Saand Ki Aankh will release on October 25.

Shabana Azmi with Saand Ki Aankh stars Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar (Photo: Twitter/taapseepannu).

Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu starrer Saand Ki Aankh is slated for a Diwali release. However, ahead of the big day, tweets have already started pouring in about the real-life story of elderly sharpshooters Chandro and Prakashi Tomar.

Film director Milap Zaveri tweeted, “#SaandKiAankh getting EXTRAORDINARY reviews!!! So proud of @tushar1307 and
@nidhiparmar 👏👏👏💪🤗 Congrats @taapsee @bhumipednekar @Shaadrandhawa @RelianceEnt Vineet Singh, Anurag Kashyap.”

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle shared, “Very happy with my latest song “Aasmaa” from the movie #SaandKiAankh. Well done ⁦@VishalMMishra.” To which, Bhumi responded by tweeting, “Ma’am it’s an honour for us..it’s a dream for you..thank you for becoming a part of the #SaandKiAankh Family #Aasmaa is so beautiful and evergreen.Makes me tear up every time .A true tribute to motherhood :)”

Jackky Bhagnani lauded the movie as well and tweeted, “Just watched #SaandKiAankh and blown with all the performances. @taapsee @bhumipednekar take a bow! Special mention to @tushar1307 for executing this story brilliantly. A must watch!! @RelianceEnt.”

Taapsee dedicated the film to her mother and shared a picture of herself with her.

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi showered praises on the performances of Taapsee and Bhumi. Taapsee took to Twitter to thank the former and wrote, “The moment m gonna savour for life ! The reaction that will be etched in my heart and mind for long ! Thank you @AzmiShabana ma’am.”

