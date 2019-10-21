Saand Ki Aankh celeb reactions: Bollywood lauds Taapsee-Bhumi film

Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu starrer Saand Ki Aankh is slated for a Diwali release. However, ahead of the big day, tweets have already started pouring in about the real-life story of elderly sharpshooters Chandro and Prakashi Tomar.

Film director Milap Zaveri tweeted, “#SaandKiAankh getting EXTRAORDINARY reviews!!! So proud of @tushar1307 and

@nidhiparmar 👏👏👏💪🤗 Congrats @taapsee @bhumipednekar @Shaadrandhawa @RelianceEnt Vineet Singh, Anurag Kashyap.”

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle shared, “Very happy with my latest song “Aasmaa” from the movie #SaandKiAankh. Well done ⁦@VishalMMishra.” To which, Bhumi responded by tweeting, “Ma’am it’s an honour for us..it’s a dream for you..thank you for becoming a part of the #SaandKiAankh Family #Aasmaa is so beautiful and evergreen.Makes me tear up every time .A true tribute to motherhood :)”

Jackky Bhagnani lauded the movie as well and tweeted, “Just watched #SaandKiAankh and blown with all the performances. @taapsee @bhumipednekar take a bow! Special mention to @tushar1307 for executing this story brilliantly. A must watch!! @RelianceEnt.”

Taapsee dedicated the film to her mother and shared a picture of herself with her.

The moment m gonna savour for life !

The reaction that will be etched in my heart and mind for long !

Thank you @AzmiShabana ma’am 🙏🏼#SaandKiAankh

This Diwali ! pic.twitter.com/au4TF78wcY — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) October 21, 2019

And she saw it…..

And I saw it WITH HER….

And she said “tereko acting aa gayi hai” yet another time 🙄

My mother is truly a woman of VERY LIMITED words.

You all make sure you take your mother along. This one is for her! #SaandKiAankh pic.twitter.com/ENYeQo52fx — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) October 18, 2019

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi showered praises on the performances of Taapsee and Bhumi. Taapsee took to Twitter to thank the former and wrote, “The moment m gonna savour for life ! The reaction that will be etched in my heart and mind for long ! Thank you @AzmiShabana ma’am.”

So good to see @tushar1307 mom seeing the film! ❤️ Can’t wait to see #SaandKiAankh tonight! https://t.co/gTeaZACHfm — Milap (@zmilap) October 21, 2019

Helmed by Tushar Hiranandani and produced by Anurag Kashyap, Saand Ki Aankh will release on October 25.