Saaho trailer launch LIVE UPDATES

Saaho trailer LIVE UPDATES: Here's what fans and celebrities are saying about the trailer of Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho.

Saaho marks the return of Prabhas to the big screen after Baahubali.

The makers of Saaho released its much awaited trailer today. The film marks the return of Prabhas to the big screen after he played Amarendra Baahubali in the path-breaking two-film franchise – Baahubali, which kept him busy for almost five years. The Sujeeth directorial is the Tollywood debut of Shraddha Kapoor.

Saaho has so far kept fans intrigued through its several sneak peek videos and stills. Touted to be one of the costliest Telugu films, Saaho is expected to be a high-octane action drama made on a budget of Rs 300 crores. Sources from the team say that Rs 90 crores have been spent on its Dubai schedule where major action sequences were shot.

Months back, pictures from the sets where we saw Prabhas taming a 765cc Triumph Street Triple RS only set the internet on fire taking expectations from the film to greater heights.

Earlier, Prabhas had called the film a visual experience. “Ever since its inception, Saaho has been a larger-than-life story. We want to present our audience with a memorable visual experience,” Prabhas had said.

Saaho, which releases on August 30, also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Mandira Bedi, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay and Chunky Pandey in key roles. Evelyn Sharma will also make her Tollywood debut with this film, while Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen in a special song.

Jacqueline Fernandez to have a special song in Saaho

T-Series head Bhushan Kumar had earlier told indianexpress.com, “Saaho has some great songs. There is a song with Badshah and Jacqueline Fernandez in a guest appearance with Prabhas. It is a very good song. All the songs of the album are great and I have been creatively involved with all of them”

Also Read | Jacqueline Fernandez to match steps with Prabhas

T-Series head Bhushan Kumar arrives for Saaho trailer launch

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Stage is set for Saaho trailer launch

Shraddha Kapoor is all set for the trailer launch

Shraddha Kapoor posted a photo on social media as she posted a photo with the caption, "The greatest thing to learn is just to love and be loved in return ❤️" 

(Photo: Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram)

Saaho trailer to be launched soon

The trailer of Prabhas starrer Saaho will be out soon. The film is all set to release on August 30. It was earlier scheduled to release on August 15 but was then postponed. Prabhas had earlier expressed his gratitude on social media as he wrote, "A big thank you to all the actors, producers and directors of the films who have had to reschedule their release dates to accommodate #SaahoOnAugust30. Team #Saaho is grateful to you all, and we wish you all the very best for your releases. Love and Respect"

Saaho is being released in four languages – Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi. Directed by Sujeeth, the film aims to please the audience all over the country since Prabhas is already loved for the Baahubali franchise.

The makers had recently released the solo posters of actors Arun Vijay, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Chunky Pandey and Jackie Shroff too. We also got to see the chemistry between Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in the film's romantic number "Enni Soni", sung by Guru Randhawa and Tulsi Kumar.

Produced by UV Creations and T-series, the film has been shot in Austria, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Romania and other parts of Europe.

Saaho was previously scheduled to release on August 15. But its makers pushed the date to month end. They said they are not ready to compromise with the content and quality of the film. “We want to bring the best to the audience. For bringing finesse to the action sequences, we need some more time. Although we are shifting the date from Independence Day, we want to stick to the month of Independence and patriotism with Saaho. We are dedicated to bringing the biggest movie on the largest scale,” the makers said in a statement.

