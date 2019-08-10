Saaho trailer launch LIVE UPDATES

The makers of Saaho released its much awaited trailer today. The film marks the return of Prabhas to the big screen after he played Amarendra Baahubali in the path-breaking two-film franchise – Baahubali, which kept him busy for almost five years. The Sujeeth directorial is the Tollywood debut of Shraddha Kapoor.

Saaho has so far kept fans intrigued through its several sneak peek videos and stills. Touted to be one of the costliest Telugu films, Saaho is expected to be a high-octane action drama made on a budget of Rs 300 crores. Sources from the team say that Rs 90 crores have been spent on its Dubai schedule where major action sequences were shot.

Months back, pictures from the sets where we saw Prabhas taming a 765cc Triumph Street Triple RS only set the internet on fire taking expectations from the film to greater heights.

Earlier, Prabhas had called the film a visual experience. “Ever since its inception, Saaho has been a larger-than-life story. We want to present our audience with a memorable visual experience,” Prabhas had said.

Saaho, which releases on August 30, also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Mandira Bedi, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay and Chunky Pandey in key roles. Evelyn Sharma will also make her Tollywood debut with this film, while Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen in a special song.