Saaho song Psycho Saiyaan teaser: Prabhas and Shraddha are ready to burn the dance floor

The teaser of Saaho’s first song “Psycho Saiyaan”, featuring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor, is out. While the full video will release on July 8, the makers have released a short clip featuring the two lead actors.

In the short clip, we see Shraddha and Prabhas dancing in a club to the peppy beats of the song. Dhvani Bhanushali has given the vocals and Tanishk Bagchi has composed and written the song.

Watch the teaser of Saaho song Psycho Saiyaan here:

Saaho also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Vennela Kishore, Arun Vijay, Prakash Belavadi, Evelyn Sharma, Chunky Pandey and Mahesh Manjrekar among others.

The teaser of Saaho was released a few weeks ago and Prabhas’ stunts were enough to excite the audience. This is Prabhas’ first project after the blockbuster Baahubali movies. After the two Baahubali films, Prabhas became a global star so his next project is being keenly awaited all over the world.

Saaho is being directed by Sujeeth. This is a multi-lingual film that will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

Saaho is set to release on August 15 and will clash with Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Mangal.