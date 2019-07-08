Saaho song Psycho Saiyaan: Prabhas and Shraddha are the saving grace of this peppy track

The first song of Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho titled “Psycho Saiyaan” is out. The song is a peppy club number with lyrics that don’t amount to anything really, as is the case with nearly all the dance numbers these days. At least this one is not a revamped version of an old classic.

The makers took to Twitter to share the song with a caption that read, “The party anthem of the year is here!”

As far as the track goes, you cannot really expect any meaningful lyrics from a number whose title reads “Psycho Saiyaan.” The song has been heavily auto-tuned, just when you thought, auto-tune was a thing of the past. As it turns out, it is not.

Watch the video of Saaho’s ‘Psycho Saiyaan’ here:

The track has been crooned by Sachet Tandon, Dhvani Bhanushali and Tanishk Bagchi, with music and lyrics by Tanishk Bagchi.

Saaho is the first film of Prabhas after the success of the SS Rajamouli directorial Baahubali 2. The film also marks Shraddha Kapoor’s debut in the south film industry.

Apart from Shraddha and Prabhas, the film features Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Mandira Bedi and Mahesh Manjrekar among others in pivotal roles. Written and directed by Sujeeth, Saaho will release on August 15.