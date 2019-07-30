Saaho song Enni Soni teaser: Prabhas-Shraddha romance against snowclad mountains

The teaser of Saaho’s latest song “Enni Soni” is out and unlike the last one, this is a love song. Here, we see Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor romancing in exotic locales. Composed and written by Guru Randhawa, the teaser video promises the “love anthem of this year.”

Releasing on August 2, Guru Randhawa and Tulsi Kumar have given their vocals for the song.

Watch Saaho song Enni Soni teaser here:

This is the second song of Saaho. We had earlier seen Prabhas and Shraddha shake a leg in the club number “Psycho Saiyaan.”

Saaho was initially scheduled to release on August 15 but the release date was later postponed to August 30. “We want to bring the best to the audience. For bringing finesse to the action sequences, we need some more time. Although we are shifting the date from Independence Day, we want to stick to the month of Independence and patriotism with Saaho. We are dedicated to bringing the biggest movie on the largest scale,” the makers said in a statement.

Saaho is a multi-lingual film that will be released in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. Written and directed by Sujeeth, the film also stars Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay and Vennela Kishore among others in pivotal roles.