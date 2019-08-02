Saaho song Enni Soni: Guru Randhawa and Tulsi Kumar deliver the goods

The makers of Saaho on Friday released the film’s second song titled “Enni Soni”, featuring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor.

“Enni Soni” has been labelled a love song and the video certainly plays out that way. In typical love song fashion, Prabhas and Shraddha are seen looking at each other lovingly in many exotic locations. The actors’ dance performances complement the song well.

The opening guitar melody is soft and together with the airy synths create an atmosphere that is primed for Guru Randhawa’s anthem of adoration.

The song’s production further ensures that it stands out. It has a trap influenced beat that does not take a backseat in the mix. It is a love song that can just as easily be played in a club. Nowhere is this more evident than the breakdown where synth swells are matched with massive sub-bass.

On the whole, whether “Enni Soni” will become the “love anthem of this year” remains to be seen. The two and a half minute song has enough to make it different from the rest, but different is not always a good thing. Some listeners may be confused or put off by the song and its quirks.

Saaho releases on August 30 in Hindi, Tamil and Telegu. Directed by Sujeeth, the movie also stars Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay and Vennela Kishore.