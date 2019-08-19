Saaho song Bad Boy: Prabhas and Jacqueline feature in this forgettable number

The third song from the upcoming film Saaho released on Monday. “Bad Boy” is a two-minute-long male bravado fueled anthem to bad behaviour.

Advertising

The song has been composed, written, and performed by Badshah and features a small vocal part with Neeti Mohan. Aditya Dev took on production and mix engineering duties for the song.

Technically speaking, the song is well made. The production is solid and the interlude melody is catchy and sticks with you. Where the song falters however is Badshah’s sleepy performance and the odd music video.

Badshah is very good at what he does. He knows how to make a verse and perform it so that it sticks with you. On “Bad Boy” though, it is as though he was napping on the mic. This song, despite being otherwise interesting, is one of his most forgettable performances.

Advertising

Prabhas and Jacqueline Fernandez’s dance routine has some things going for it. They are both good performers although Prabhas does seem like he is struggling to keep up with Jacqueline at times. The two’s on-screen chemistry makes up for an otherwise odd video.

Aside from elaborate choreography featuring Jacqueline, key features of the video include a tank, a helicopter, and a motorcycle.

Saaho, directed by Sujeeth will release on August 30 in multiple languages.