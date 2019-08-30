Saaho movie review and release LIVE UPDATES: Prabhas starrer is winning hearts

Two years after the release of Baahubali: The Conclusion, Prabhas is back on the silver screen with much-anticipated action thriller Saaho. Helmed by Sujeeth, the film also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay and Murali Sharma among others.
In Saaho, Prabhas plays an undercover police officer who is out to investigate a robbery of Rs 2000 crore in Mumbai. He fights criminals like a pro and with Hollywood’s action director Kenny Bates directing the action sequences, Saaho promises to be an extravagant spectacle for moviegoers. Shraddha plays Amrita Nair, a crime branch officer and Prabhas’ love interest in the movie.
Talking about the making of Saaho, Prabhas had said, “For one action scene, the producers spent about Rs 75 crore. World’s best technicians, Kenny Bates and Peng Zhang (Hollywood stunt directors), many masters from India and a lot of planning went into making this film. More than the actors, it was the technical crew that did a lot of planning.”
The film has got a phenomenal advance booking and trade analysts are expecting it to be the biggest film of the year. Going by the early estimates, Saaho will open at the box office with a collection of Rs 60-70 crore in all the languages. It is releasing in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.
'Really inspired by the kind of grandeur shown in Saaho'
"Telugu Cinema is shinning and We are really inspired by the kind of grandeur shown in #Saaho. We wish #Prabhas garu, team Saaho and @UV_Creations scores a grand box office success with their attempt. #SaahoTeluguCinema," read a tweet on Haarika & Hassine Creations' Twitter page.
"Just fire on bro," writes Rana Daggubati
'The best thing about movie is Prabhas'
@ItsHusanyS tweeted, "One word #Saaho G.I.A.N.T. The best thing about movie is #Prabhas his presence is just Superb with loads of twist & turns, Fight scenes, visual effects, Bgm, songs & Climax just Mind-blowing & mentioning @arunvijayno1terrific & especially one scene is just killed it."
Neil Nitin Mukesh shares his excitement for Saaho's release
'Saaho will take Telugu cinema to the World Audience'
Actor Nikhil Siddhartha tweeted,"Box Office Shake cheyyadaniki, ma Darling of Indian Cinema, Prabhas Anna is here today with #Saaho Taking Telugu Cinema to the World Audience 👏👏 Wishing the team of @sujeethsign @UV_Creations @ShraddhaKapoor. A Huge Blockbuster👍🏼 .Go watch it now in cinemas now #SaahoInCinemas."
Saaho fever in Chennai
Fans make a beeline for theaters in Chennai on Friday morning.
'It is World Saaho Day'
Official Twitter page of Baahubali posted, "It's #WorldSaahoDay. Wishing our Baahubali #Prabhas and the entire team of #Saaho the very best for the GIGANTIC BLOCKBUSTER🔥 #SaahoInCinemas @UV_Creations @sujeethsign @ShraddhaKapoor @TSeries @GhibranOfficial @arunvijayno1."
Saaho is Houseful!
Theaters in Hyderabad put up houseful signs on Friday morning.
Actor Jagapati Babu shares his best wishes for darling Prabhas
Sai Dharam Tej on Saaho
Sai Dharam Tej wrote on Twitter, "Wishing the team of #Saaho all the very best and for you’re dedication and determination to give us the best you deserve nothing less of a blockbuster...@UV_Creations @sujeethsign @GhibranOfficial @ShraddhaKapoor and #prabhas anna."
Murali Sharma heaps praise on Prabhas
In a conversation with indianexpress.com, Murali Sharma said, "I used to wonder why he is called ‘Darling’ but after working with him in the film, I realised he is truly a darling. He is a very generous and warm-hearted man. I call him ‘Universal Darling.’ I enjoyed a lot working with him. He is a very hardworking person in spite of his superstardom. You have to see him to believe it."
Also Read | Saaho actor Murali Sharma: Prabhas is a universal darling
WATCH: Saaho celebrations start early
On the eve of Saaho's release, fans flocked theaters in Hyderabad.
Saaho music review
Saaho's lack of cohesion in production, vocals and instrumentation may well be a too-many-cooks situation, but the album does have some bits where it shines.
Also Read: Saaho music review
WATCH: In conversation with Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor
'Saaho is an exhausting film'
Gulf News critic Manjusha Radhakrishnan wrote in her review, "Just short of three hours, Saaho is an exhausting film that focus on style and not substance."
'Can't wait to experience this film on the big screen'
"I've personally witnessed the life, efforts, love and stress @UV_Creations @sujeethsign and the huge teams used to put into #Saaho during my #Taxiwaala times. Can't wait to experience this film on the Biiiiig screen :) All my love to Prabhas anna and the entire team," Vijay Deverakonda said via Twitter.
'Expecting mind blowing action sequences'
Writer Gopi Mohan tweeted, "#Saaho The most awaited big film of this year. #Prabhas career’s biggest release. Expecting mind blowing action sequences & heroism with good content. Best Wishes & Good Luck to #Prabhas @ShraddhaKapoor @sujeethsign @madhie1 @UV_Creations & Team."
'Saaho should beat all records'
Jagapati Babu shared on Twitter, "First time in the industry.. The total industry is on one page that #Saaho should beat all records since everybody loves the darling of human kind. My love respect and wishes to my dearest SAHO PRABASA ♥ #Prabhas @UV_Creations @sujeethsign"
'Prabhas is making all Telugu Cinema lovers dream come true'
Sudheer Babu posted on Twitter, "Prabhas is making all our Telugu Cinema lovers dream come true by placing it on the world map...Adding the vision, blood & sweat of @sujeethsign & @UV_Creations to that, #Saaho is our responsibility & should be our celebration collectively. Cheering for #SaahoStorm Luck & Love"