Saaho: Jacqueline Fernandez to match steps with Prabhas

Prabhas’ much-awaited film Saaho is all set to release on August 30. So far, we have been introduced to two songs, and now indianexpress.com has learnt that another song from the film will feature Badshah and Jacqueline Fernandez alongside Prabhas.

T-Series head Bhushan Kumar told indianexpress.com, “Saaho has some great songs. There is a song with Badshah and Jacqueline Fernandez in a guest appearance with Prabhas. It is a very good song. All the songs of the album are great and I have been creatively involved with all of them”

Saaho’s first song “Psycho Saiyaan” featured Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in a dance club. The second song “Enni Soni”, a love song, is set to release on Friday. The teaser of “Enni Soni” had Prabhas and Shraddha romancing against snowclad mountains.

Saaho is a multilingual film that is being released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

The movie also stars Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay and Vennela Kishore in pivotal roles. The film’s teaser promised some sleek action and the trailer is highly awaited.

Saaho was earlier scheduled to release on August 15 but the date was later pushed to August 30. “We want to bring the best to the audience. For bringing finesse to the action sequences, we need some more time. Although we are shifting the date from Independence Day, we want to stick to the month of Independence and patriotism with Saaho. We are dedicated to bringing the biggest movie on the largest scale,” the makers said in a statement.