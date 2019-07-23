Saaho’s new poster promises intense romance between Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor

The makers of Saaho on Tuesday unveiled a new poster of the romantic actioner. The poster features Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor. The two look dreamy as they strike a romantic pose, promising an intense love story.

Prabhas shared the poster on his Instagram account. He wrote, “Darlings, we are coming to get you on 30th August, 2019 ! Be ready!”

Shraddha Kapoor wrote on Twitter, “Buckle up! We’re coming to you on 30th Aug. #Saaho releasing worldwide on 30.08.2019!”

Saaho is a romantic actioner which will release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam. The film marks Shraddha Kapoor’s debut in the south Indian film industry.

Apart from Shraddha, the film also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh, Chunky Panday and Mandira Bedi among others.

Neil Nitin Mukesh is grateful about being a part of one of India’s biggest action films.

“We have some fabulous technicians working on this film. R. Madhie sir, Sabu Cyril sir, director Sujeet is such a young talent. We have UV Creations and there is Kenny Bates and other technicians who have flown in from all across the world to execute this mammoth action thriller. I am very grateful to be a part of one of the biggest action films to be made out of India,” Neil told Asian Age.

Directed by Sujeeth, Saaho is produced by UV Creations and T-series. The film, which is said to be made on a budget of over Rs 300 crore, has been shot in Austria, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Romania and other parts of Europe.

Saaho will release on August 30.