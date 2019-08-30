Saaho full movie leaked online by Tamilrockers

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor’s action-thriller Saaho has been leaked online. The piracy website Tamilrockers has made the film available online for download. Also starring Chunky Panday, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mahesh Manjrekar Arun Vijay and Murali Sharma among others, Saaho released in theaters on August 30.

Advertising

Directed by Sujeeth, the movie has been produced by UV Creations and presented by T Series.

Tamilrockers has been a pain in the neck for filmmakers. Not only movies, but the notorious site also leaks web series and TV shows as soon as they are released, hence affecting their business. Despite many blocked URLs, the website works through proxy servers.

While celebrities from the Indian film fraternity are excited to experience the mega-budget film Saaho on the big screen, critics have given it a mixed response.

Advertising

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave Saaho 1.5 stars rating. In her review, she wrote, “Everything a thriller needs is in here. You settle down to a non-stop, breathless, firing-from-all-cylinders ride. But Saaho turns out to be a damp squib.”

Also Read | Saaho review and release: Highlights

“Prabhas is perfectly suited to throwing sharp things at tattooed guys built like trucks, and mowing down a phalanx of heavies without expending too much effort. Those are the only watchable moments in this mammoth enterprise. And also when Chunky Panday gets a few good lines, and delivers them with the ease of a veteran. The rest, including the miscast Kapoor as a canny sleuthing cop, go by in a blur. Jackie Shroff is wasted in a brief cameo,” she added.